This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly Design Conference in San Francisco 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Crowd. (source: James Cridland on Flickr).
Kat Holmes explores how designing for human diversity can unlock more meaningful experiences for each of us.
This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly Design Conference in San Francisco 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.