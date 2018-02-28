Adrian Cockcroft has had a long career working at the leading edge of technology. He’s always been fascinated by what comes next, and he writes and speaks extensively on a range of subjects. At Battery Ventures, he advises the firm and its portfolio companies about technology issues and also assists with deal sourcing and due diligence. Before joining Battery, Adrian helped lead Netflix’s migration to a large-scale, highly available public cloud architecture and the open sourcing of the cloud-native NetflixOSS platform. Prior to that, he ma...
