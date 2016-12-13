A couple of decades ago, a company might have relied on a single vendor or fundamental technology for its data program. Now, nearly everyone uses a complex web of open source technologies stitched together by some combination of in-house teams and external integrators. This necessitates a new practice: ecosystem data architecture, which aims to match an organization’s business needs to its data systems.
In this podcast episode, I walk through an introduction to ecosystem data architecture with Bob Montemurro, senior partner for architecture services in the international region for Teradata.
We discuss:
-
Harmonizing existing data systems with new kinds of data, like sensor data from IoT devices
-
How data architecture resembles the process of building a subdivision: planning streets and electrical grids, then adding in blueprints for individual houses
-
Balancing needs from stakeholders in both IT and lines of business
-
How virtualization is transforming ecosystem data architecture
-
Cloud versus on-premises data warehousing
-
Future-proofing data systems
You can find Bob Montemurro on LinkedIn.
This post is a collaboration between Teradata and O’Reilly. See our statement of editorial independence.