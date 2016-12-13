Redraft of the Castello Plan New Amsterdam in 1660.
Redraft of the Castello Plan New Amsterdam in 1660. (source: New York Historical Society Library, Maps Collection, on Wikipedia Commons).

A couple of decades ago, a company might have relied on a single vendor or fundamental technology for its data program. Now, nearly everyone uses a complex web of open source technologies stitched together by some combination of in-house teams and external integrators. This necessitates a new practice: ecosystem data architecture, which aims to match an organization’s business needs to its data systems.

In this podcast episode, I walk through an introduction to ecosystem data architecture with Bob Montemurro, senior partner for architecture services in the international region for Teradata.

We discuss:

  • Harmonizing existing data systems with new kinds of data, like sensor data from IoT devices

  • How data architecture resembles the process of building a subdivision: planning streets and electrical grids, then adding in blueprints for individual houses

  • Balancing needs from stakeholders in both IT and lines of business

  • How virtualization is transforming ecosystem data architecture

  • Cloud versus on-premises data warehousing

  • Future-proofing data systems

You can find Bob Montemurro on LinkedIn.

This post is a collaboration between Teradata and O’Reilly. See our statement of editorial independence.

Article image: Redraft of the Castello Plan New Amsterdam in 1660. (source: New York Historical Society Library, Maps Collection, on Wikipedia Commons).

Jon Bruner

Jon Bruner oversees O'Reilly's publications on hardware, the Internet of Things, manufacturing, and electronics, and has been program chair along with Joi Ito of the O'Reilly Solid conference, focused on the intersection between software and the physical world. Before coming to O'Reilly, he was data editor at Forbes Magazine, where he combined writing and programming to approach a broad variety of subjects, from the operation of the Columbia River's dams to migration within the United States. He studied mathematics and economics at the Univers...