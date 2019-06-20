In this episode of the Data Show, I spoke with Nick Pentreath, principal engineer at IBM. Pentreath was an early and avid user of Apache Spark, and he subsequently became a Spark committer and PMC member. Most recently his focus has been on machine learning, particularly deep learning, and he is part of a group within IBM focused on building open source tools that enable end-to-end machine learning pipelines.
We had a great conversation spanning many topics, including:
-
AI Fairness 360 (AIF360), a set of fairness metrics for data sets and machine learning models.
-
Adversarial Robustness Toolbox (ART), a Python library for adversarial attacks and defenses.
-
Model Asset eXchange (MAX), a curated and standardized collection of free and open source deep learning models.
-
Tools for model development, governance, and operations, including MLflow, Seldon Core, and Fabric for deep learning
-
Reinforcement learning in the enterprise, and the emergence of relevant open source tools like Ray.
Related resources:
-
"Modern Deep Learning: Tools and Techniques"—a new tutorial at the Artificial Intelligence conference in San Jose
-
Harish Doddi on “Simplifying machine learning lifecycle management”
-
Sharad Goel and Sam Corbett-Davies on “Why it’s hard to design fair machine learning models”
-
“Managing risk in machine learning”: considerations for a world where ML models are becoming mission critical
-
-
"Local Interpretable Model-Agnostic Explanations (LIME): An Introduction”
-
Forough Poursabzi Sangdeh on why “It’s time for data scientists to collaborate with researchers in other disciplines”