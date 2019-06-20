The O’Reilly Data Show Podcast: Nick Pentreath on overcoming challenges in productionizing machine learning models.

In this episode of the Data Show, I spoke with Nick Pentreath, principal engineer at IBM. Pentreath was an early and avid user of Apache Spark, and he subsequently became a Spark committer and PMC member. Most recently his focus has been on machine learning, particularly deep learning, and he is part of a group within IBM focused on building open source tools that enable end-to-end machine learning pipelines.

We had a great conversation spanning many topics, including:

