In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk with Eric Freeman and Elisabeth Robson, presenters of the live online training course Design Patterns Boot Camp, and co-authors (with Bert Bates and Kathy Sierra) of Head First Design Patterns, among other books. They are also co-founders of WickedlySmart, an online learning company for software developers.

Discussion points:

  • How to use design patterns, which are solutions that have been repeatedly applied to particular object-oriented problems
  • Examples of the types of “non-obvious solutions” that can be achieved through design patterns
  • How design patterns can help create a shared vocabulary that can improve teams’ collaborations
  • The difference between design patterns and design principles
  • WickedlySmart’s projects, including “Game of Life,” which explores the area of cellular automata by building a generative application

