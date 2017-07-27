In this episode of the O’Reilly Programming Podcast, I talk with Eric Freeman and Elisabeth Robson, presenters of the live online training course Design Patterns Boot Camp, and co-authors (with Bert Bates and Kathy Sierra) of Head First Design Patterns, among other books. They are also co-founders of WickedlySmart, an online learning company for software developers.
Discussion points:
- How to use design patterns, which are solutions that have been repeatedly applied to particular object-oriented problems
- Examples of the types of “non-obvious solutions” that can be achieved through design patterns
- How design patterns can help create a shared vocabulary that can improve teams’ collaborations
- The difference between design patterns and design principles
- WickedlySmart’s projects, including “Game of Life,” which explores the area of cellular automata by building a generative application
Other links:
- Freeman and Robson’s book Head First HTML and CSS, Second Edition
- The live online training course Introduction to JavaScript Programming, presented by Elisabeth Robson
- The landmark “Gang of Four” Design Patterns book
- The O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference, October 16-19, 2017 in London
- The sessions on serverless architecture that will be presented by Mike Roberts at the upcoming O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference