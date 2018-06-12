In this chapter, we will discuss how to identify when a product/market fit has been achieved and how to exit the explore stage and start exploiting our product with its identified market. We’ll show how to use customized metrics to understand whether we are achieving measurable business outcomes while continuing to solve our customers’ problems by engaging them throughout our development process.

We will cover how organizations set themselves up for success with the right strategy, structure, and support, and how they find internal and external customers to provide valuable feedback and insight as they grow their product. We will address how to leverage existing capabilities, services, and practices to scale our product while seeking internal advocates within the organization to collaborate with. Finally, we’ll describe the metrics and the engines of growth that help us manage the transition between business model horizons as we begin to scale our solution.

Innovation Accounting

It is not enough to do your best; you must know what to do, and then do your best. W. Edwards Deming

We live in a world of data overload, where any argument can find supporting data if we are not careful to validate our assumptions. Finding information to support a theory is never a problem, but testing the theory and then taking the correct action is still hard.

As discussed in not available, the second largest risk to any new product is building the wrong thing. Therefore, it is imperative that we don’t overinvest in unproven opportunities by doing the wrong thing the right way. We must begin with confidence that we are actually doing the right thing. How do we test if our intuition is correct, especially when operating in conditions of extreme uncertainty?

Eric Ries introduced the term innovation accounting to refer to the rigorous process of defining, experimenting, measuring, and communicating the true progress of innovation for new products, business models, or initiatives. To understand whether our product is valuable and hold ourselves to account, we focus on obtaining admissible evidence and plotting a reasonable trajectory while exploring new domains.

Traditional financial accounting measures such as operating performance, cash flow, or profitability indicator ratios like return on investment (ROI)—which are not designed for innovation—often have the effect of stifling or killing new products or initiatives. They are optimized, and more effective, for exploiting well-understood domains or established business models and products. By definition, new innovations have a limited operating history, minimal to no revenue, and require investment to start up, as shown in Figure 1-1. In this context, return on investment, financial ratio analysis, cash flow analysis, and similar practices provide little insight into the value of a new innovation nor enable its investment evaluation against the performance of well-established products through financial data comparison alone.

Figure 1-1. Profitability-to-sales ratios for early-stage innovations

When exploring, accounting must not be ignored or deemed irrelevant. It simply needs to be interpreted differently to measure the outcomes of innovation and early-stage initiatives. Our principles of accounting and measurement for innovation must address the following goals:

Establish accountability for decisions and evaluation criteria

Manage the risks associated with uncertainty

Signal emerging opportunities and errors

Provide accurate data for investment analysis and risk management

Accept that we will, at times, need to move forward with imperfect information

Identify ways to continuously improve our organization’s innovation capability

Warning Measurement Fallacy "What you measure is what you get"—Kaplan and Norton.1

One of the key ideas of Eric Ries’ The Lean Startup is the use of actionable metrics. He advocates that we should invest energy in collecting the metrics that help us make decisions. Unfortunately, often what we tend to see collected and socialized in organizations are vanity metrics designed to make us feel good but offering no clear guidance on what action to take.

In Lean Analytics, Alistair Croll and Benjamin Yoskovitz note, "If you have a piece of data on which you cannot act, it’s a vanity metric…A good metric changes the way you behave. This is by far the most important criterion for a metric: what will you do differently based on changes in the metric?"2 Some examples of vanity metrics and corresponding actionable metrics are shown in Table 1-1.3 4 5

Table 1-1. Examples of vanity versus actionable metrics Vanity Actionable Number of visits. Is this one person who visits a hundred times, or a hundred people visiting once? Funnel metrics, cohort analysis. We define the steps of our conversion funnel, then group users and track their usage lifecycle over time. Time on site, number of pages. These are a poor substitute for actual engagement or activity unless your business is tied to this behavior. They address volumes, but give no indication if customers can find the information they need. Number of sessions per user. We define an overall evaluation criterion for how long it should take for a session (or action) to complete on the site, then measure how often users perform it successfully. Emails collected. A big email list of people interested in a new product may be exciting until we know how many will open our emails (and act on what’s inside). Email action. Send test emails to a number of registered subscribers and see if they do what we tell them to do. Number of downloads. While it sometimes affects your ranking in app stores, downloads alone don’t lead to real value. User activations. Identify how many people have downloaded the application and used it. Account creations and referrals provide more evidence of customer engagement. Tool usage reflects the level of standardization and reuse in the enterprise tool chain. Tooling effect is the cycle time from check-in to release in production for a new line of code. Number of trained people counts those who have been through Kanban training and successfully obtained certification. Higher throughput measures that high-value work gets completed faster leading to increased customer satisfaction.

In How to Measure Anything, Douglas Hubbard recommends a good technique for deciding on a given measure: "If you can define the outcome you really want, give examples of it, and identify how those consequences are observable, then you can design measurements that will measure the outcomes that matter. The problem is that, if anything, managers were simply measuring what seemed simplest to measure (i.e., just what they currently knew how to measure), not what mattered most."6

By combining the principle of actionable metrics with Hubbard’s recommendation for how to create the measures that matter most, we can go beyond traditional internal efficiency and financial measurement to focus on value from the perspective of the stakeholders that matter most—our customers.

Dave McClure’s "pirate metrics"7 are an elegant way to model any service-oriented business, as shown in Table 1-2 (we have followed Ash Maurya in putting revenue before referral). Note that in order to use pirate metrics effectively, we must always measure them by cohort. A cohort is a group of people who share a common characteristic—typically, the date they first used your service. Thus when displaying funnel metrics like McClure’s, we filter out results that aren’t part of the cohort we care about.

Table 1-2. Pirate metrics: AARRR! Name Purpose Acquisition Number of people who visit your service Activation Number of people who have a good initial experience Retention Number of people who come back for more Revenue Number of people from the cohort who engage in revenue-creating activity Referral Number of people from the cohort who refer other users

Measuring pirate metrics for each cohort allows you to measure the effect of changes to your product or business model, if you are pivoting. Activation and retention are the metrics you care about for your problem/solution fit. Revenue, retention, and referral are examples of love metrics—the kind of thing you care about for evaluating a product/market fit.8 In Table 1-3 we reproduce the effect on pirate metrics of both incremental change and pivoting for Votizen’s product.9 Note that the order and meaning of the metrics are subtly different from Table 1-2. It’s important to choose metrics suitable for your product (particularly if it’s not a service). Stick to actionable ones!

Table 1-3. Effect of incremental change and pivots on Votizen’s pirate metrics Metric Interpretation v.1 v.1.1 v.2 v.3 v.4 Acquisition Created account 5% 17% 42% 43% 51% Activation Certified authenticity 17% 90% 83% 85% 92% Referrals Forwarded to friends — 4% 54% 52% 64% Retention Used system at least thrice — 5% 21% 24% 28% Revenue Supported causes — — 1% 0% 11%

In order to determine a product/market fit, we will also need to gather other business metrics, such as those shown in Table 1-4. As always, it’s important not to aim for unnecessary precision when gathering these metrics. Many of these growth metrics should be measured on a per-cohort basis, even if it’s just by week.

Table 1-4. Horizon 3 growth metrics Measure Purpose Example calculation Customer acquisition cost How much does it cost to acquire a new customer or user? Total sales and marketing expenses divided by number of customers or users acquired Viral coefficient (K) A quantitative measure of the virality of a product Average number of invitations each user sends multiplied by conversion rate of each invitation Customer lifetime value (CLV) Predicts the total net profit we will receive from a customer The present value of the future cash flows attributed to the customer during his/her entire relationship with the company10 Monthly burn rate The amount of money required to run the team, a runway for how long we can operate Total cost of personnel and resources consumed

Which metrics we care about at any given time will depend on the nature of our business model and which assumptions we are trying to validate. We can combine the metrics we care about into a scorecard, as shown in Figure 1-2.11

Customer success metrics provide insight into whether customers believe our product to be valuable. Business metrics, on the other hand, focus on the success of our own business model. As we noted before, collecting data is never an issue for new initiatives; the difficulties lie in getting actionable ones, achieving the right level of precision, and not getting lost in all the noise.

To help us improve, our dashboard should only show metrics that will trigger a change in behavior, are customer focused, and present targets for improvement. If we are not inspired to take action based on the information on our dashboard, we are measuring the wrong thing, or have not drilled down enough to the appropriate level of actionable data.

Figure 1-2. Example innovation scorecard

In terms of governance, the most important thing to do is have a regular weekly or fortnightly meeting which includes the product and engineering leads within the team, along with some key stakeholders from outside the team (such as a leader in charge of the Horizon 3 portfolio and its senior product and engineering representatives). During the meeting we will assess the state of the chosen metrics, and perhaps update on which metrics we choose to focus on (including the One Metric That Matters). The goal of the meeting is to decide whether the team should persevere or pivot, and ultimately to decide if the team has discovered a product/market fit—or, indeed, if it should stop and focus on something more valuable. Stakeholders outside the team need to ask tough questions in order to keep the team honest about its progress.