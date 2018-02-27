Jago Macleod is an engineering manager at Google, where he is responsible for several teams working on Kubernetes and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). Jago’s current areas of focus in open source Kubernetes include API machinery, apps, big data and machine learning, and Kubernetes conformance. Previously, Jago held engineering leadership roles at a number of startups and large companies, most recently making the smart homes that may eventually turn against us at Nest and the games that will distract us along the way as vice president of engine...
more