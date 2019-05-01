Cait O’Riordan is the FT’s Chief Product and Information Officer (CPIO). She is responsible for platform and product strategy, development and operations across the FT Group, working in close partnership with editorial and commercial teams. She is on the FT executive board, which is responsible for the company’s global strategy and performance. Before joining the FT in February 2016 Cait led the BBC’s digital product development for the London 2012 Olympics and played a central role in the user and revenue growth of music app company Sh...
