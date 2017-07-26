- Report of Investigation ... DAO (SEC) -- This Report reiterates these fundamental principles of the U.S. federal securities laws and describes their applicability to a new paradigm—virtual organizations or capital raising entities that use distributed ledger or blockchain technology to facilitate capital raising and/or investment and the related offer and sale of securities.
- How to Make a Wireless Sensor Live for a Year on One Tiny Coin Cell Battery -- We see that making the right choices in software can make a stunning 400x difference in power consumption – two orders of magnitude – even with an already extremely power-efficient hardware.
- Deep Learning in Robotics: A Review of Recent Research -- what it says on the cover.
- A Wisconsin Company Will Let Employees Use Microchip Implants to Buy Snacks and Open Doors -- Participating employees will have the chips, which use near field communication (NFC) technology, implanted between their thumb and forefinger. It’s an extension of the long-running implantable RFID chip business, based on a partnership with Swedish company Biohax International. The vending kiosk company, also known as 32M, will “chip” employees at a party on August 1st. This is fine. What could possibly go wrong?
