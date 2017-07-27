- Predicting Who Dies Next in Game of Thrones -- waiting for the org chart version of this.
- The Evolution of Trust -- fun illustration of what game theory has to say about trust.
- Indoor Robots -- overview of companies in the various spaces.
- First Human Embryos Edited in USA (MIT TR) -- Mitalipov is believed to have broken new ground both in the number of embryos experimented upon and by demonstrating that it is possible to safely and efficiently correct defective genes that cause inherited diseases. Although none of the embryos were allowed to develop for more than a few days—and there was never any intention of implanting them into a womb—the experiments are a milestone on what may prove to be an inevitable journey toward the birth of the first genetically modified humans.
