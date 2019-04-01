- The Communist Revolution inside RuneScape (Emilie Rākete) -- In 2007, a communist RuneScape clan was formed to bring proletarian rule to Server 32 of the world of Gielinor. In a context of scattered clan infighting, the RuneScape communist party was a rampantly victorious social force. Under the wise leadership of SireZaros, the communists waged a revolutionary struggle against reactionary and bourgeois clans that saw more than 5,000 player characters killed in the fighting.
- Back-end/Front-end Versioning (Christian Findlay) -- A submission can be rejected [from Google/Apple App Store] for any number of reasons, and it can take up to several days for any one submission to reach the store. On top of this, any user can choose to delay an upgrade, and many users will be on older phones that are not compatible with your current front-end API version. This leaves leaves a situation where front-end versions may be out of sync with each other, or out of sync with the latest back-end version. Here is a quick look at two patterns that might emerge as a strategy to solve the problem.
- Introduction to Computer Graphics -- a free, online textbook covering the fundamentals of computer graphics and computer graphics programming.
- Engineering Guide to Writing User Stories -- the headings are: Using consistent language; Users do not want your stuff; Removing technical details; Clarifying roles; Making user stories verifiable; Spotting the incompleteness; Ranking user stories.
