- Software-Defined Analog Circuits — Zrna hardware realizes the analog circuit you specify in software, in real time. Change any circuit parameter on the fly with an API request, at your lab bench or embedded in-application. This is ... weird. But cool. Cool and weird.c
- Most Pre-1964 US Books are in the Public Domain — and finally, thanks to the work of librarians and archivists, for anything that's unambiguously a "book", we have a parseable record of its pre-1964 interactions with the Copyright Office: the initial registration and any potential renewal. (via Evil Mad Scientist)
- RadioTalk: A Large-Scale Corpus of Talk Radio Transcripts — arxiv paper and github.
- A Rough Guide to Spotting Bad Science — some very useful heuristics. Via this considered evaluation of wild claims.
