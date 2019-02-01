- AresDB -- Uber’s GPU-powered open source, real-time analytics engine.
- 8 Bit Workshop -- Learn how classic game hardware worked. Write code and see it run instantly. In your browser.
- CHI4Evil -- In this workshop, we will explore the creative use of HCI methods and concepts such as design fiction or speculative design to help anticipate and reflect on the potential downsides of our technology design, research, and implementation. Call for papers. Channel your inner Black Mirror. (via BoingBoing)
- websocketd -- CGI for WebSockets.
Article image: Four short links