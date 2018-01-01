- Where Do You Stand? (Stuart Candy) -- a simple classroom or workshop game where you orient yourself along two axes according to how bad you think things are, and how much influence you think you have over it. The UR [Upper Right: things are good and getting better] may, for instance, think of themselves as powerful change agents, but then hear from others (moving clockwise) that the LR [Lower Right: things are getting worse but I can act] regard them as being unrealistic or just privileged; the LL [Lower Left: things are getting worse and there's nothing I can do about it] describe them as deluded or hubristic, and the UL see them as the ones who create the world that the LL live in. You can then move people into different quadrants to “see how things look from where others stand”.
- wav2letter -- a simple and efficient end-to-end Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) system from Facebook AI Research.
- Intro to Theoretical Computer Science -- lecture notes for an introductory undergraduate course on theoretical computer science. I am using these notes for Harvard CS 121.
- Much Assembly Required -- an assembly-programming game, a little CoreWars-esque. Open-sourced.
Article image: Four Short Links