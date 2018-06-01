- Artificial Sense of Touch -- This rudimentary artificial nerve circuit integrates three previously described components. The first is a touch sensor that can detect even minuscule forces. This sensor sends signals through the second component -- a flexible electronic neuron. The touch sensor and electronic neuron are improved versions of inventions previously reported by the Bao lab. Sensory signals from these components stimulate the third component, an artificial synaptic transistor modeled after human synapses.
- Drone Delivery Coming to Vanuatu -- the nation is opening a tender for vaccine delivery services between islands. UNICEF and the government of Vanuatu expect that a few drone companies will become the long-term solution to the many logistical challenges of “last-mile delivery” of vaccines on the small islands.
- wtf -- a personal terminal-based dashboard utility, designed for displaying infrequently-needed, but very important, daily data.
- Johnny-Five -- an Open Source, Firmata Protocol based, IoT and Robotics programming framework, developed at Bocoup. Johnny-Five programs can be written for Arduino (all models), Electric Imp, Beagle Bone, Intel Galileo & Edison, Linino One, Pinoccio, pcDuino3, Raspberry Pi, Particle/Spark Core & Photon, Tessel 2, TI Launchpad and more.
