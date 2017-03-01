- PaddlePaddle -- BAIDU's open source deep learning platform.
- Marrying Design Sprints and Product Development -- So, what our clients are really asking us is, “How do we get from validation to execution? How do we take what we’ve learned in the design sprint and code it into digital existence?” Here’s how we solved that challenge and how your team might think about approaching your product development process.
- CloudPets Teddy Bears Leaked and Ransomed (Troy Hunt) -- There are references to almost 2.2 million voice recordings of parents and their children exposed by databases that should never have contained production data. Databases that weren't secured with a password. The services sitting on top of the exposed database are able to point to the precise location of the profile pictures and voice recordings of children. Due to there being absolutely no password strength requirements whatsoever, anyone with the data could crack a large number of passwords, log on to accounts, and pull down the voice recordings.
- Webshit Weekly -- note-perfect savage annotated digest of the top "Hacker" "News" posts for the week. May not be funny to you, but I read a lot of Hacker News for 4sl so you don't have to.
