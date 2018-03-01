- Forensic Fantasies (We Make Money Not Art) -- art made from data scavenged from recycled drives in Ghana.
- Virtual Citizenship for Sale (The Atlantic) -- The legal frameworks of virtual citizenship invert and globalize the logic of the special economic zone—a geographical space of exception, where the usual rules of state and finance don’t apply. Reminds me of the discussion of how corporate power trascends national geographic boundaries; now nations are attempting to transcend geographic boundaries.
- The Deadlock Empire -- an in-browser game to learn about the challenges of concurrent programming (deadlocks, semaphores, etc.).
- CardKit -- simple, powerful, and fully configurable image editor for web browsers and servers. Optional UI included.
Article image: Four short links