- Competitive Programmer's Handbook -- an algorithm and data-structure cheatsheet for the frequent programming competition entrant (and you).
- The Biology of Disinformation -- research report from the Institute For the Future on "computational propaganda," which is the best term I've heard for it.
- The TLA+ Video Course -- Leslie Lamport teaches his formal specification language+verification system for distributed systems.
- I Have a Brain Tumor -- the fantastic Simone Giertz is going to need your Patreon support more than ever.
Article image: Four short links