- P vs. NP Proof Retracted -- author: The proof is wrong. I shall elaborate precisely what the mistake is. For doing this, I need some time. I shall put the explanation on my homepage. This is how science and mathematics is supposed to work, great to see it actually happen.
- Object Detection: an Overview in the Age of Deep Learning -- Data sets play a very important (and sometimes underrated) role in research. Every time a new data set is released, papers are released, and new models are compared and often improved upon, pushing the limits of what’s possible. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough data sets for object detection. Data is harder (and more expensive) to generate, companies probably don’t feel like freely giving away their investment, and universities do not have that many resources.
- Measuring Social Spam and the Effect of Bots on Information Diffusion on Social Media -- Lastly, social spam bots sit in the bottom-right quadrant. Differently from traditional spammers, their connectivity growth is much more similar to that of influential accounts. Their followership increases at a pace higher than their following others. They still produce disproportionately more tweets than the retweets they receive, but their embeddedness in the social network looks somewhat effective. Further analysis reveals that many of these spam bots tend to reciprocate followership to external users (accounts not present in the spam data set) but also tend to follow each other; this coordinated behavior gives the appearance of network influence.
- Android Announce ARCore -- ARCore will run on millions of devices, starting today with the Pixel and Samsung’s S8, running 7.0 Nougat and above. We’re targeting 100 million devices at the end of the preview. Android has billions of devices in the field, and most won't be able to run this. That's gotta chafe.
