- The Best Books on Computer Science for Data Scientists (Hadley Wickham) -- a solid list.
- OR Tools -- an open source, fast, and portable software suite for solving combinatorial optimization problems.
- Pencil Code -- a collaborative programming site for drawing art, playing music, and creating games. It is also a place to experiment with mathematical functions, geometry, graphing, webpages, simulations, and algorithms. Programs are open for all to see and copy. In my head as a good "what next after Scratch?"
- GLB Director: GitHub Load Balancer -- a Layer 4 load balancer that scales a single IP address across a large number of physical machines while attempting to minimize connection disruption during any change in servers.
