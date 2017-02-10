- Microsoft Graph Engine -- open source (Windows now, Unix coming) graph data engine. It's the open source implementation of Trinity: A Distributed Graph Engine on a Memory Cloud.
- Superset -- AirBnB's data exploration platform designed to be visual, intuitive, and interactive now with a better SQL IDE.
- MIT Godel Escher Bach Lectures -- not Hofstadter himself, but a thorough walkthrough of the premises and ideas in the book.
- Docker Secrets Management -- interesting to see etcd getting some competition here.
