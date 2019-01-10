- Post Mortems (Dan Luu) -- a collection of outage postmortems from big and small companies. (via Laurent Vanbever)
- Guide to GDPR -- UK's guide. It explains each of the data protection principles, rights, and obligations. It summarizes the key points you need to know, answers frequently asked questions, and contains practical checklists to help you comply.
- Featuretools -- open source Python framework for automated feature engineering.
- The State of Security in 2019 -- The high-order bit in much of the below is complexity. Hardware, software, platforms, and ecosystems are often way too complex, and a whole lot of our security, privacy, and abuse problems stem from that. Lots of really good links and ideas here.
Article image: Four short links