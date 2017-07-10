- Running Multics on the DPS8M Emulator -- how-to guide that'll let you experience 1965 tech. I love that there's a new release of Multics (fore-runner of Unix) decades after the last hardware capable of running it died. (via Slashdot)
- The Mechanical Universe (YouTube) -- a critically acclaimed series of 52 30-minute videos covering the basic topics of an introductory university physics course. So, like a MOOC or Khan Academy, but from 1985. (via Caltech)
- DRM is Toxic to Culture -- can't be said enough. Technology-enforced restrictions quantize and prejudge discretion.
- Darkmatter -- The notebook-style Common Lisp environment.
