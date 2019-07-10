- Security Implications of Compiler Optimizations on Cryptography—A Review -- This paper is a literature review of (1) the security complications caused by compiler optimizations, (2) approaches used by developers to mitigate optimization problems, and (3) recent academic efforts toward enabling security engineers to communicate implicit security requirements to the compiler. In addition, we present a short study of six cryptographic libraries and how they approach the issue of ensuring security requirements. With this paper, we highlight the need for software developers and compiler designers to work together in order to design efficient systems for writing secure software.
- Pillman -- Pac-Man in 512 bytes, small enough to fit on a boot sector. Impressive feat, and nicely documented.
- Gotta Catch 'Em All: Understanding How IMSI-Catchers Exploit Cell Networks (EFF) -- with this post, we hope to make accessible the technical inner workings of CSSs [Cell Site Simulators, the IMSI catchers used by law enforcement and others], or rather, the details of the kind of attacks they might rely on. For example, what are the different kinds of location tracking attacks and how do they actually work? Another example: it’s also widely believed that CSSs are capable of communication interception, but what are the known limits around cell network communication interception and how does that actually work? (via BoingBoing)
- Memelearning -- In this post, we’ll share how we used TensorFlow’s object detection API to build a custom image annotation service for Eyeson. Below you can seen an example where Philipp is making the “thinking” 🤔 during a meeting, which automatically triggers a GIF reaction. I don't think automatically triggering is awesome, but certainly having them queued up for you to use would be good.
