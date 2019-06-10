- Visual Studio Code Remote Development May Change Everything (Scott Hanselman) -- Visual Studio Code Remote Development allows you to use a container, remote machine, or the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) as a full-featured development environment. It effectively splits VS Code in half and runs the client part on your machine and the "VS Code Server" basically anywhere else. [...] As I mentioned, you can run within WSL, containers, or over SSH. It's early days, but it's extraordinarily clean. I'm really looking forward to seeing how far and effortless this style of development can go. There's so much less yak shaving! It effectively removes the whole setup part of your coding experience and you get right to it.
- PWA Universal Builder -- scaffolding for Progressive Web Apps with your choice of frameworks, get optimizations and presets for free.
- A Study of More Than 250 Platforms Reveals Why Most Fail (HBR) -- We grouped the most common mistakes into four categories: (1) mispricing on one side of the market, (2) failure to develop trust with users and partners, (3) prematurely dismissing the competition, and (4) entering too late. As always, the four categories aren't significant—how do you go broke? You run out of money by failing to keep enough of it, or by never getting enough users to have enough money in the first place. The individual tales are where juicy stories and interesting thoughts form.
- Friday Wins and a Case Study in Ritual Design (Kellan Elliott-McCrea) -- A standard piece of software development practice that many teams let lapse, or merely let lapse into being sub-optimal, is “Friday wins,” sometimes called sprint demos or sprint reviews. But you can take what can be a flaccid and repetitive meeting and make it a valuable ritual by grounding it in values.
