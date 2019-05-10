- Tetris on a Flip-Disc Display (YouTube) -- the update click is ridiculously satisfying. (via BoingBoing)
- Agnotology and Epistemological Fragmentation (danah boyd) -- In 1995, Robert Proctor and Iain Boal coined the term “agnotology” to describe the strategic and purposeful production of ignorance. [...] there’s an increasing number of people who are propagating conspiracy theories or simply asking questions as a way of enabling and magnifying white supremacy. This is agnotology at work. Fascinating in the details of how the misinformers do their work online.
- Reverse Engineering a Xinjiang Police Mass Surveillance App (Human Rights Watch) -- discovering the data (online) saved by the surveillance system. TechCrunch even shows the tables.
- TCP/IP Over Amazon Cloudwatch Logs -- Running in a standard Go process, Richard Linklayer tunnels IP packets over Amazon Cloudwatch Log Streams that follow a special naming convention — the stream and log group names are just MAC addresses. A cute hack.
Article image: Four Short Links