- Ten Features From Modern Programming Languages -- interesting collection of different flavors of syntactic sugar.
- Access Both iPhone Cameras Any Time Your App is Running -- Once you grant an app access to your camera, it can: access both the front and the back camera; record you at any time the app is in the foreground; take pictures and videos without telling you; upload the pictures/videos it takes immediately; run real-time face recognition to detect facial features or expressions.
- Deep Learning Models with Demos -- portable and searchable compilation of pre-trained deep learning models. With demos and code. Pre-trained models are deep learning model weights that you can download and use without training. Note that computation is not done in the browser.
- Git flight rules -- Flight rules are the hard-earned body of knowledge recorded in manuals that list, step-by-step, what to do if X occurs, and why. Essentially, they are extremely detailed, scenario-specific standard operating procedures. [...]
