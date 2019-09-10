- From Values to Rituals (Simon Wardley) — interesting to see him taking mapping into the world of culture and values.
- HiQ Labs v LinkedIn Decision — not only is scraping legal, LinkedIn can't put barriers in the way of HiQ's crawlers. (!) (via Hacker News)
- daytripper — a small hardware box with a laser tripwire that triggers actions on your computer, e.g. to hide the game you're playing and replace it with a work app.
- Coercion-Resistant Design (Eleanor Saitta) — a security architect looks at how to protect the privacy and security of your users in the face of a malicious state.
