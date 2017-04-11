- 350+ Algorithms and Data Structures Problems -- kata to keep your koding krew on their toeses?
- The More You Use Facebook, The Worse You Feel -- Our models included measures of real-world networks and adjusted for baseline Facebook use. When we accounted for a person’s level of initial well-being, initial real-world networks, and initial level of Facebook use, increased use of Facebook was still associated with a likelihood of diminished future well-being. This provides some evidence that the association between Facebook use and compromised well-being is a dynamic process.
- Typing: The Technical Interview (Aphyr) -- Seize two meaningless constants from the void, and imbue them with meaning. Freyja would be pleased. To birth an algebra into the world is a beautiful thing. Don't try to follow the code unless you have already returned from beyond the river, two coins jangling in your pocket.
- Minecraft Launching Its Own Currency -- in-app payments.
