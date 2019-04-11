- Using 6 Page and 2 Page Documents To Make Organizational Decisions (Ian Nowland) -- 6 pages and 60m meeting, or 2 pages and 30m meeting, with agenda designed to get to "disagree and commit." (via Simon Willison)
- Ethically Aligned Design (IEEE) -- a vision for priotizing human well-being with autonomous and intelligent systems.
- Safety Tampering Malware Infects Second Infrastructure Site -- The discovery has unearthed a new set of never-before-seen custom tools that shows the attackers have been operational since as early as 2014. The existence of these tools, and the attackers' demonstrated interest in operational security, lead FireEye researchers to believe there may be other sites beyond the two already known where the Triton attackers were or still are present.
- Scanning IPv6 Address Space -- the Mikrotik story is grim.
Article image: Four short links