- Reflecting on The Soul of a New Machine (Bryan Cantrill) -- re-reading the book now from start to finish has given new parts depth and meaning. Aspects that were more abstract to me as an undergraduate—from the organizational rivalries and absurdities of the industry to the complexities of West’s character and the tribulations of the team down the stretch—are now deeply evocative of concrete episodes of my own career.
- ExFaKT -- a framework for explaining facts over knowledge graphs and text. [...] ExFaKT uses background knowledge encoded in the form of Horn clauses to rewrite the fact in question into a set of other easier-to-spot facts.
- FreedomEV -- third-party Linux for your rooted Tesla.
- Redesigning the System -- Music is abundant; purpose is scarce.
