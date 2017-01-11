Four short links.
  1. Stacked Hydrogels for Implantable Microelectromechanical Systems -- enables development of biocompatible implantable microdevices with a wide range of intricate moving components that can be wirelessly controlled on demand, in a manner that solves issues of device powering and biocompatibility. As with almost all such papers, "enables" isn't the same as "we now can make," but this is a clever step forward. (via Robohub)
  2. The First Four Things You Measure -- great advice for how to start measuring useful things about your service.
  3. Yubikey Handbook -- A collection of guidelines, use cases, and experiments with the Yubikey.
  4. Find Lectures -- tens of thousands of video and audio lectures, search and browsing. (via Werner Vogels)
Nat Torkington