- Stacked Hydrogels for Implantable Microelectromechanical Systems -- enables development of biocompatible implantable microdevices with a wide range of intricate moving components that can be wirelessly controlled on demand, in a manner that solves issues of device powering and biocompatibility. As with almost all such papers, "enables" isn't the same as "we now can make," but this is a clever step forward. (via Robohub)
- The First Four Things You Measure -- great advice for how to start measuring useful things about your service.
- Yubikey Handbook -- A collection of guidelines, use cases, and experiments with the Yubikey.
- Find Lectures -- tens of thousands of video and audio lectures, search and browsing. (via Werner Vogels)
Article image: Four short links.