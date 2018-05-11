- Used Photocopiers Leak Images -- Nearly every digital copier built since 2002 contains a hard drive - like the one on your personal computer - storing an image of every document copied, scanned, or emailed by the machine.
- Stanford Study Shows Productivity Up if Working From Home -- Turns out work-from-home employees work a true full-shift (or more) versus being late to the office or leaving early multiple times a week and found it less distracting and easier to concentrate at home. Additionally (and incredibly), employee attrition decreased by 50 percent among the telecommuters, they took shorter breaks, had fewer sick days, and took less time off. [...] Oh, and by the way, the company saved almost $2,000 per employee on rent by reducing the amount of HQ office space. See the original paper for more details.
- Developer Growth Framework (Tamara Buckland) -- a simple spreadsheet/matrix to help identify and clarify appropriate behaviours and expectations for developers at different stages of their careers. It has a summary sheet which has some high level information about expectations for developers across 4 categories '#build' '#deliver' '#lead' and '#connect' and then it deep dives into those 4 categories in more detail with relevant examples. A good start to building your ladder.
- Google CTF -- This repository lists most of the challenges used in the Google CTF 2017.
