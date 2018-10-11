Four short links
  1. Decentralized Applications (MIT) -- interesting course to be taught by Robert T Morris. The goal of 6.S974 is to understand recent efforts in decentralized applications, to learn what the main design trade-offs are, and to identify areas for new research. My spidey-sense is tingling. This has all the hallmarks of one of those courses whose graduates build the next wave of companies and research areas.
  2. America Is Losing Its Startup Edge -- ignore the use of percentages and Decline of Roman^W American Empire alarmism, it's the rise of the rest of the world that's fascinating here. While it is true that venture-capital investment in the U.S. continues to rise, having reached more than $90 billion in 2017, such investment is growing even faster in other parts of the world, expanding by nearly 375%—more than twice the 160% increase here. China saw the largest jump, its share expanding from 4% of global venture investment in 2005 to a nearly a quarter of it by 2017.
  3. Playlist Shuffle -- This paper proposes a novel approach at shuffling a looping sequence that minimizes caveats of naive solutions, keeps computation low, and offers a high degree of variance. [...] The problem is how to repeatedly shuffle a cyclic list and avoid too close and too far duplicates.
  4. Art of Prolog, 2E -- this 1994 classic is now an open access title, free PDF download. Prolog is rational AI magic, while deep learning is intuitive AI magic.
