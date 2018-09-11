- Serverless Cold Start War -- hard numbers on the cold start time on different function-as-a-service providers.
- Eye Movements During Everyday Behavior Predict Personality Traits -- Using a state-of-the-art machine learning method and a rich set of features encoding different eye movement characteristics, we were able to reliably predict four of the big five personality traits (neuroticism, extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness) as well as perceptual curiosity, only from eye movements.
- Broken Product Design (We Make Money Not Art) -- Not only did he ask them to fabricate items that would be unusable but he also requested that each worker had full license to decide what the error, flaw, and glitch in the final product would be. Hutchison ended up with a collection of dysfunctional objects and prints of online exchanges with baffled factory managers.
- Learning to Learn (Richard Hamming) -- watch lectures in computer architecture, engineering, data, measurement, and quantum mechanics from a legend. (via Star Simpson)
Article image: Four short links