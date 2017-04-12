- Boeing To Use 3D-Printed Titanium Parts on the Dreamliner -- Norsk expects the U.S. regulatory agency will approve the material properties and production process for printed parts later this year. That will "open up the floodgates," Yates said, by allowing Norsk to print thousands of other parts for each Dreamliner, without each part requiring separate FAA approval, resulting in millions in expecting savings per plane. [...] General Electric Co is already printing metal fuel nozzles for aircraft engines. But Norsk and Boeing said the titanium parts are the first printed structural components designed to bear the stress of an airframe in flight. (via Slashdot)
- How the Denver Police Crack and Search Cellphones (Vice) -- DPD's Investigative Technology Bureau has plans for just about any eventuality in fact, with rules ordering the battery be removed to guard against remote data deletion, all chargers and wires be seized with the phone, and perhaps the most important of all: don't start digging through the phone on your own because it is a) illegal and b) you are gonna destroy evidence.
- The First Decade of Augmented Reality (Benedict Evans) -- the more you think about AR as placing objects and data into the world around you, the more this becomes an AI question as much as a physical interface question. What should I see as I walk up to you in particular? LinkedIn or Tinder? When should I see that new message—should it be shown to me now or later? Do I stand outside a restaurant and say 'Hey Foursquare, is this any good?' or does the device's OS do that automatically? How is this brokered—by the OS, the services that you've added, or by a single 'Google Brain' in the cloud? Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Magic Leap might all have different philosophical attitudes to this.
- Robotopia -- Introducing kids to coding with tiny virtual robots.
