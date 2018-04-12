- TensorFlow Probability -- a probabilistic programming toolbox for machine learning.
- European Copyright Law Isn't Great. It Could Soon Get a Lot Worse. (EFF) -- The practical effect of this could be to make it impossible for a news publisher to publish their stories for free use, for example by using a Creative Commons license. (via BoingBoing)
- A Taxonomy of Technical Debt -- you can argue about whether his categories are your categories, but it's useful to have words for the nuance.
- Moments in Time Data Set -- A large-scale data set for recognizing and understanding action in videos. (via MIT News)
