Four short links
Four short links
  1. Tea: A High-level Language and Runtime System for Automating Statistical Analysis -- In Tea, users express their study design, any parametric assumptions, and their hypotheses. Tea compiles these high-level specifications into a constraint satisfaction problem that determines the set of valid statistical tests, and then executes them to test the hypothesis. Open source.
  2. Chinese AI -- the things that you probably don't realize about Chinese AI, such as the language gap disadvantaging Western researchers. (via BoingBoing)
  3. It's Time to Think about Jurisdictional Data Sovereignty (Kris Constable) -- not something that Americans think about, but which the rest of the world is chewing on.
  4. The Curious Case of Public Sans (Matthew Butterick) -- Public Sans is a derivative work of Franklin Sans, which requires derivatives to be released under Open Font License (OFL). But work of a government employee or agency is in the public domain. Oof.
Article image: Four short links