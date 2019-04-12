- Tea: A High-level Language and Runtime System for Automating Statistical Analysis -- In Tea, users express their study design, any parametric assumptions, and their hypotheses. Tea compiles these high-level specifications into a constraint satisfaction problem that determines the set of valid statistical tests, and then executes them to test the hypothesis. Open source.
- Chinese AI -- the things that you probably don't realize about Chinese AI, such as the language gap disadvantaging Western researchers. (via BoingBoing)
- It's Time to Think about Jurisdictional Data Sovereignty (Kris Constable) -- not something that Americans think about, but which the rest of the world is chewing on.
- The Curious Case of Public Sans (Matthew Butterick) -- Public Sans is a derivative work of Franklin Sans, which requires derivatives to be released under Open Font License (OFL). But work of a government employee or agency is in the public domain. Oof.
