- Postmortem on Retracted Nature Publication -- The peer review process takes place in strict confidence, so Nature did not want to go into the details. However, I was able to reconstruct the process based on conversations with two of the three peer reviewers and the authors. It turned out to be virgin territory: people who are familiar with peer reviewing say they do not know of any other examples of this kind of peer review postmortem.
- How I Use Anki to Learn Mathematics -- spaced repetition to promote recall of definitions you understand.
- Crypto RPG -- a tabletop role-playing game made for hackers, by hackers. It features an original fantasy setting and gameplay informed by diverse security disciplines.
- Five Leadership Hacks (Michael Lopp) -- Whether I run the meeting or am a participant, I write three questions that I’d like to get answered at this meeting. A variation on the excellent advice in Mobile MBA—before reading a document: write down what you think you know about the subject, and write down questions you expect it to answer.
