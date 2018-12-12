- Comixify -- render video as comics.
- How to Grow Neat Software Architecture out of Jupyter Notebooks -- everyone's coding in notebooks as a sweet step up from the basic one-command REPL loop. Here's some good advice on how to grow these projects without creating a spaghetti monster.
- City 3D -- This project wields data from the Global Human Settlement Layer, which uses “satellite imagery, census data, and volunteered geographic information” to create population density maps. Best visualization I've seen in a very long time.
- Your Apps Know Where You Were Last Night, and They're Not Keeping It Secret (NY Times) -- At least 75 companies receive anonymous, precise location data from apps whose users enable location services to get local news and weather or other information. They claim 200M mobile devices, with updates as often as every six seconds. These companies sell, use, or analyze the data to cater to advertisers, retail outlets, and even hedge funds seeking insights into consumer behavior. [...] An app may tell users that granting access to their location will help them get traffic information, but not mention that the data will be shared and sold. That disclosure is often buried in a vague privacy policy.
Article image: Four short links