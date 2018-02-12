- Containers Will Not Fix Your Broken Culture (Bridget Kromhout) -- words of truth in the tech industry, but "{some tech thing} will not fix your broken culture" is true everywhere (e.g., iPads in schools, chatbots in customer-hating organizations, etc.)
- FAT -- proceedings from Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency in machine learning research.
- Wee People -- A typeface of people sillhouettes, to make it easy to build web graphics featuring little people instead of dots. (via Flowing Data)
- Stencila -- The office suite for reproducible research. Like a cross between a word processor and a spreadsheet. Almost a Jupyter-style notebook, but WYSIWYG and with a different underlying structure. One to watch!
Article image: Four short links