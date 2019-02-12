- Sidewalk Labs and Cellphone Data (The Intercept) -- To make these measurements, the program gathers and de-identifies the location of cellphone users, which it obtains from unspecified third-party vendors. It then models this anonymized data in simulations—creating a synthetic population that faithfully replicates a city’s real-world patterns but that “obscures the real-world travel habits of individual people,” as Bowden told The Intercept.
- Zobrist Hashing -- a hash function construction used in computer programs that play abstract board games, such as chess and Go, to implement transposition tables, a special kind of hash table that is indexed by a board position and used to avoid analyzing the same position more than once.
- Software Optimization Resources -- the hard stuff (from my perspective higher up the stack), from C++ through assembly down to the microarchitecture of CPUs.
- Lighting up my DasKeyboard with Blood Sugar changes using my body's REST API (Scott Hanselman) -- However, since the keyboard has a localhost REST API and so does my blood sugar, I busted out this silly little shell script.
