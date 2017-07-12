- Internet-Wide Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality -- light up the internet to fight the slashing of net neutrality laws; O'Reilly is part of it.
- How Discord Scaled Elixir -- the endless search for hot paths and bottlenecks that is scale.
- The Matrix Cookbook -- a collection of facts (identities, approximations, inequalities, relations, ...) about matrices and matters relating to them. It is collected in this form for the convenience of anyone who wants a quick desktop reference.
- API Security Checklist for Developers -- Checklist of the most important security countermeasures when designing, testing, and releasing your API.
