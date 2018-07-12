- Why Isn't Debugging Treated as a First-Class Activity? (Robert O'Callahan) -- Another of my theories is that many developers have abandoned interactive debuggers because they're a very poor fit for many debugging problems (e.g., multiprocess, time-sensitive, and remote workloads—especially cloud and mobile applications). Debugging isn't really taught at schools, either. It's an odd forensic science. What are your favourite debugging tutorials, papers, or books? Let me know: @gnat.
- Just Code Challenge -- I'm a little late, but it's still a good idea. The idea is for you to make one program (or app) a week throughout the summer. These apps don’t have to do anything fancy, although they should do something that is at least a little bit useful or fun. Any type of app counts—desktop, iOS, or web.
- Causal Inference Book -- The book is divided in three parts of increasing difficulty: causal inference without models, causal inference with models, and causal inference from complex longitudinal data.
- scrty.io -- A collection of information security essays and links to help growing teams manage risks.
