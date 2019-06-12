- Serverless Microservice Patterns for AWS (Jeremy Daly) -- I’ve read a lot of posts that mention serverless microservices, but they often don’t go into much detail. I feel like that can leave people confused and make it harder for them to implement their own solutions. Since I work with serverless microservices all the time, I figured I’d compile a list of design patterns and how to implement them in AWS. I came up with 19 of them; though, I’m sure there are plenty more.
- Fans are Better Than Tech at Organizing Information Online (Wired) -- coverage of Archive Of Our Own (AO3), a fanfic archive which is nominated for a Hugo this year. AO3's trick is that it involves humans by design—around 350 volunteer tag wranglers in 2019, up from 160 people in 2012—who each spend a few hours a week deciding whether new tags should be treated as synonyms or subsets of existing tags, or simply left alone. AO3's Tag Wrangling Chairs estimate that the group is on track to wrangle over two million never-before-used tags in 2019, up from around 1.5 million in 2018.
- Mary Meeker's Internet Trends, 2019 Edition -- like April Fool's Day, it's a landmark in the industry, but fewer people look forward to it with glee these days. The big trends driving growth (Moore's Law, sales of mobile growth, people connected to the internet) have slowed down. Internet ad spend is still rising, customer acquisition costs are going up, etc. Two eye-watering facts: Americans are spending 6.3h on digital media/day, up 7% from the year before, and people are increasingly communicating in images --> 50% of Twitter impressions are of posts with media, which is startling for a medium that was originally SMS.
- Testing Facebook's Fake Video Policy (Vice) -- a fake video of Mark Zuckerberg was uploaded to test their policy. They're treating it like the earlier Pelosi video: Instead of deleting the video, the company chose to de-prioritize it, so that it appeared less frequently in users' feeds, and placed the video alongside third-party fact-checker information.
