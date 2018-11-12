- FDA MyStudies App -- open source from government, designed to facilitate the input of real-world data directly by patients which can be linked to electronic health data supporting traditional clinical trials, pragmatic trials, observational studies, and registries.
- Bruce Sterling Interview -- on architecture, design, science fiction, futurism, and involuntary parks. (via Cory Doctorow)
- Inventing New Materials with AI (MIT TR) -- using machine learning to generate hypotheses for new materials, to be explored and tested by actual humans.
- The New Illustrated TLS Connection -- Every byte explained and reproduced. A revised edition in which we dissect the new manner of secure and authenticated data exchange, the TLS 1.3 cryptographic protocol.
