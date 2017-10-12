- Competitive Self-Play (OpenAI) -- amazing videos of wrestling techniques the software developed.
- Microsoft EdgeML -- machine learning algorithms for edge devices. (slides and papers 1 and 2 about this)
- A Virtual Crash Course in Design Thinking (Stanford) -- Using the video, handouts, and facilitation tips below, we will take you step by step through the process of hosting or participating in a 90-minute design challenge.
- Cytoscape.js -- Graph theory / network library for analysis and visualization.
Article image: Four short links