- TODO Group Open Source Guides -- a set of living guides to help you learn more about setting up an open source program.
- Deep Learning Techniques for Music Generation -- This book is a survey and an analysis of different ways of using deep learning (deep artificial neural networks) to generate musical content.
- Building an ISP in 2017 -- and this is how some new ISPs look on the inside. VERY different than what they were building a decade ago, thanks to cloud, kit, APIs, and modern deployment tools.
- Idyll -- a tool that makes it easier to author interactive narratives for the web. The goal of the project is to provide a friendly markup language—and an associated toolchain—that can be used to create dynamic, text-driven web pages.
