- Dijkstras in Disguise -- It turns out that many algorithms I've encountered in my computer graphics, finance, and reinforcement learning studies are all variations of this relaxation principle in disguise. [...] This blog post is a gentle tutorial on how all these varied CS topics are connected.
- The Blacker the Box -- The thesis of this post is: The faster the feedback on prediction accuracy, the blacker the box can be. The slower the feedback, the more your models should be explicit and formal.
- Design Challenges in Named Entity Transliteration -- In order to improve availability of bilingual named entity transliteration data sets, we release personal name bilingual dictionaries mined from Wikidata for English to Russian, Hebrew, Arabic, and Japanese Katakana. Our code and dictionaries are publicly available. GitHub.
- AI Spots Fibromyalgia -- A machine-learning algorithm that was programmed to recognize this neurological signature was able to use it to predict which brain scans were indicative of fibromyalgia and which were not. [...] López-Solà’s research is compelling evidence to convince those who are reluctant to accept the existence of fibromyalgia. Interesting because medical science argues whether the condition is real, but the software can reliably identify something.
