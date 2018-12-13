- Embedded Ethics -- Harvard project that integrates ethics modules into courses across the standard computer science curriculum. Those modules are straightforward, online, and open access.
- Living IOT: A Flying Wireless Platform on Live Insects -- We develop and deploy our platform on bumblebees which includes backscatter communication, low-power self-localization hardware, sensors, and a power source. We show that our platform is capable of sensing, backscattering data at 1 kbps when the insects are back at the hive, and localizing itself up to distances of 80 m from the access points, all within a total weight budget of 102 mg. (via BoingBoing)
- Looky What We Made -- showcase of Glitch apps.
- Git Your SQL Together -- why I recommend tracking SQL queries in git: 1. You will *always* need that query again. 2. Queries are living artifacts that change over time. 3. If it’s useful to you, it’s useful to others (and vice versa)
Article image: Four Short Links